Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 2,982,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ardelyx by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

