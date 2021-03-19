Ardor Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Ardor has a total market cap of $277.42 million and approximately $26.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00229277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.20 or 0.03656577 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051148 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004222 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

