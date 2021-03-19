Arena Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 493 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 722% compared to the average volume of 60 put options.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.