Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.05.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

