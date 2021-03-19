Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.05.
Arena REIT Company Profile
