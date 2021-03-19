Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,950,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.