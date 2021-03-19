Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,124,653 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.92.

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32). Also, insider Kerim Sener bought 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

