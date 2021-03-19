Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Buys £29,081.60 in Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener purchased 581,632 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,081.60 ($37,995.30).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kerim Sener acquired 108,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($7,055.13).

Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.23. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.60 ($0.09). The company has a market cap of £52.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92.

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

