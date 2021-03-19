Arion (ARION) Market Cap Tops $153,119.04

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 93.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Arion has a market capitalization of $153,119.04 and approximately $548.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Arion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,690,624 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

