Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $188,873.81 and approximately $423.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 108.6% higher against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,252.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.36 or 0.03080667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00345115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.88 or 0.00912853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.90 or 0.00398133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.41 or 0.00366929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.