Ark Price Reaches $1.47 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $187.33 million and $13.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,849,504 coins and its circulating supply is 127,728,607 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

