Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

ARKO opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

