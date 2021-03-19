Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Critical Analysis

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $257.20 million 4.05 $24.05 million $1.17 11.11 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 4.38 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 10.98% 6.91% 2.21% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Armada Hoffler Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 21.79%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

