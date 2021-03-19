Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARMP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Armata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,285,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. Corporate insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.