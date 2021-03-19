ARMOR 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $12.21 million and $2.37 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.90 or 0.00450983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00140798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00062918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.79 or 0.00674680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

Buying and Selling ARMOR

