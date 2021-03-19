Arqma (ARQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,899.31

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Arqma has a market cap of $59,899.31 and $977.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,809.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.81 or 0.03113121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00344408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.39 or 0.00920583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00400481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00378067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00252070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021029 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

