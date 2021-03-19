Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $85,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

