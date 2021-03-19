Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.38% of Arrow Financial worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

