Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Insider Alastair Clayton Acquires 500,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

Alastair Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 9th, Alastair Clayton acquired 500,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$47,500.00 ($33,928.57).
  • On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alastair Clayton acquired 1,000,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.03.

About Artemis Resources

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; the Carlow West Gold project situated in the south-east of Karratha, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

