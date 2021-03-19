Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

