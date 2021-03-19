Arweave (AR) Trading Up 35% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $643.91 million and approximately $19.23 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $19.28 or 0.00032841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.12 or 0.00635509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035039 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

