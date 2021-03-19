Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) has been assigned a C$2.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AOT stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.06. The company had a trading volume of 133,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,916. The firm has a market cap of C$294.81 million and a P/E ratio of -34.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$1.63.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.