Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Gap Up to $2.30

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03), with a volume of 12,144,088 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.88 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75.

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.