ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Cut by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 5.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $51,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $14.55 on Friday, reaching $553.74. 33,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.93 and a 200-day moving average of $461.09. The firm has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $200.59 and a twelve month high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

