Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 3,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,782. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.40 million, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

