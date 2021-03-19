ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 71,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

