Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.76% of Astronics worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Astronics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRO. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $586.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

