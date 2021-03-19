At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Up 11.3%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.39. 79,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,023,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

HOME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

In other At Home Group news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,476. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in At Home Group by 321.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in At Home Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

