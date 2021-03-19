ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.26

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.26 and traded as high as C$40.49. ATCO shares last traded at C$40.20, with a volume of 190,990 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB increased their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.17.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.26. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,782,612.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.