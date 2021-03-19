Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Hits $68,500.43

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $68,500.43 and approximately $31.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.04 or 0.03101487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.60 or 0.00343733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $542.85 or 0.00921002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.00382958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00398390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00251243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,022,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,235 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

