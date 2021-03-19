ATLANT Trading 85% Higher This Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 64% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 85% higher against the dollar. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $122.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00633639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069335 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024298 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034392 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

