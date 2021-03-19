Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $5.39. Atlantic American shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 145,803 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $110.03 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

