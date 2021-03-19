Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 97.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,462,000 after purchasing an additional 492,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $93.53 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

