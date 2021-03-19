Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $111.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

