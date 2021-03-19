Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Cap of $15.42 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and $43,956.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051314 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

