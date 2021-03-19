Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVDY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ATVDY opened at $4.56 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

