AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,788,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,513 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AT&T worth $195,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 567,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

