Attila Market Cap Reaches $116.02 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Attila token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $116.02 million and $290,018.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00628916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024617 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033918 BTC.

About Attila

ATT is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

