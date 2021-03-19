Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $185.57 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $185.57 million and $19.59 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.