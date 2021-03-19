Augur Price Hits $34.26 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $34.26 or 0.00058213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $376.85 million and $50.51 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.03 or 0.00628747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024564 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033737 BTC.

About Augur

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

