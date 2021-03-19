Augur (REP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.70 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $371.92 million and $52.70 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $33.81 or 0.00057574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00640933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.