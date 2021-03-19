Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 132,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 26,008 shares.The stock last traded at C$14.77 and had previously closed at C$14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil, as well as Aranzazu copper mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

