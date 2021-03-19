Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

TSE:ACB opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.65.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

