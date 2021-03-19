Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 5.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.33. 25,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,862,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The company has a market cap of $617.08 million, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

