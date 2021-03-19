Auto Reaches Market Cap of $63.60 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Auto coin can now be bought for $4,356.26 or 0.07407417 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $63.60 million and $6.58 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auto has traded up 57.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

