Autonio Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 81.2% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00065625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00141214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00669773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,146,762 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

