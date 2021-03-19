AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $7,297,466.75 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $21.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,324.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,333. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,184.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,313.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AutoZone by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 70.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,351.74.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

