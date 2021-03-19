Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.79 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.79 billion and $616.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,902,052 coins and its circulating supply is 127,736,017 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

