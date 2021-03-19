Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Mark R. Bamforth Acquires 126,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CDMO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,389. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 620,021 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

