Axe Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $352,835.38 and $68,110.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars.

