Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00652770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00069595 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00035740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

